21-year-old resident of The Villages arrested on DUI after train hits her car

A 21-year-old resident of The Villages was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence after a train hit her car.

Ievgeniia Pinchuk, who lives at 1603 Cherry Hill Road on the Historic Side of The Villages, at about 10 p.m. Tuesday parked her silver 2003 Honda Civic four-door on the CSX Railroad tracks at Main Street in Bushnell, according to an arrest report from the Florida Highway Patrol.

The lights were not activated when she initially parked there. However, the lights automatically activated at the approach of a southbound train. Pinchuk walked away from the vehicle before it was hit by the locomotive, which pushed the car to the intersection of East Central Avenue. Sumter County sheriff’s deputies found Pinchuk walking near the area of the initial collision.

She was arrested on a charge of DUI and ticketed for parking on the railroad tracks. She was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $1,000 bond.