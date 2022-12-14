78.9 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Wednesday, December 14, 2022
type here...

21-year-old resident of The Villages arrested on DUI after train hits her car

By Staff Report
Ievgeniia Pinchuk
Ievgeniia Pinchuk

A 21-year-old resident of The Villages was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence after a train hit her car.

Ievgeniia Pinchuk, who lives at 1603 Cherry Hill Road on the Historic Side of The Villages, at about 10 p.m. Tuesday parked her silver 2003 Honda Civic four-door on the CSX Railroad tracks at Main Street in Bushnell, according to an arrest report from the Florida Highway Patrol.

The lights were not activated when she initially parked there. However, the lights automatically activated at the approach of a southbound train. Pinchuk walked away from the vehicle before it was hit by the locomotive, which pushed the car to the intersection of East Central Avenue. Sumter County sheriff’s deputies found Pinchuk walking near the area of the initial collision.

She was arrested on a charge of DUI and ticketed for parking on the railroad tracks. She was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $1,000 bond.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Workers using The Villages’ swimming pool bathrooms

A Village of Mira Mesa resident has something to say about workers using the bathrooms at swimming pools in The Villages.

Commissioner Hannan’s conduct ‘extremely disturbing’

In a Letter to the Editor, a resident of Edwards Road in Lady Lake says a commissioner showed “extremely disturbing” behavior during a planning and zoning meeting earlier this week.

Official claims Villages-News.com sensationalizing news

A Lady Lake commissioner, in a Letter to the Editor, claims Villages-News.com sensationalizes the news.

Using rock to replace grass a bad idea

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Calumet Grove resident explains why replacing grass with rock is a bad idea.

Marjorie Taylor Greene is crazy

A Village of La Zamora resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends it’s obvious that Georgia U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene is crazy.

Photos