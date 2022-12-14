76.8 F
The Villages
Wednesday, December 14, 2022
Commissioner Hannan’s conduct ‘extremely disturbing’

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

I attended the Lady Lake Planning and Zoning Board meeting Monday night and what I saw was extremely disturbing. I witnessed Mr. Hannan, a Lady Lake Town commissioner, arrive with the developer of the proposed Edwards Road development, he sat with the developer, his attorney and his experts, he left with them, he had a meeting in a closed circle with them outside the meeting after it ended in the parking lot. He never spoke not a word to any of us, the other property owners on Edwards Road, but instead gave us the feeling of utter disdain.
We have lived in this community for decades. This company bought the land a few months ago with the intent of developing it, making their millions and leaving. They knew full well all the changes that would have to be made changing the zoning, moving to the town, paving the old dirt road, packing in 122 houses for them to get rich so why do their rights matter more than ours, the citizens of Lady Lake. They are going to sell the houses for single families for over $300,000. What single families with kids can afford that in this area?
We work from sun up to sun down for what we have, every day. Sick or well, hurricane or heat and because they have money they get to come in and demolish that and disrupt our lives and our farms with no deterrent.
Commissioner Hannan’s behavior can’t be allowed or supported by the town. We have the right to a fair and impartial hearing and there is no way he can do that as his actions and previous statements prove.

Joyce Weber
Edwards Road, Lady Lake

 

