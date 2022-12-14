Michael A. Oto

65.5 F
By Staff Report
Michael A. (Archangel) Oto
05/28/1940 – 12/07/2022

Michael, per his name’s sake, was a true blessing to those who shared in his life. He was a reserved man, gentle and selfless, as well as an avid coin collector. He had a love for Tarzan, western movies, and was always up for a game of poker.

Michael is survived by: A devoted and loving wife, Joyce; two adoring daughters, Karen and Kimberly; son-in-law, Marty; grandchildren, James, Michael, Noah and Savannah; great grandchild, Westley; sister, Fran and many nieces and nephews. Even though he will be missed every day, we will treasure the many wonderful memories full of laughter, music, food, games, and never-ending love.

Memorial services will be held on January 16 at 11 am at Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell, Florida, followed by celebration of life.

