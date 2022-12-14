78.9 F
The Villages
Wednesday, December 14, 2022
Villager in golf cart nabbed on DUI charge after leaving trivia night at City Fire

By Staff Report
Michael Harold Lewer
A Villager in a golf cart was arrested on a drunk driving charge after leaving trivia night at City Fire.

Michael Harold Lewer, 63, of the Village of Charlotte, was at the wheel of a blue 2015 Yamaha golf cart at about 9:30 p.m. Tuesday when he was parked in the roadway on Rainey Trail at Buena Vista Boulevard, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

The Iowa Falls, Iowa native said he was “lost” and had been partaking in trivia night at City Fire, according to the arrest report. A deputy who spoke with Lewer detected the odor of alcohol. Lewer, who stands 6 feet 4 inches tall and weighs 200 pounds, had to use his golf cart for support.

He struggled through field sobriety exercises and provided two breath samples that both registered .054 blood alcohol content. He also provided a urine sample. He was taken into custody and booked on the DUI charge at the Sumter County Detention Center and was released after posting $1,000 bond.

