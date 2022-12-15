70.1 F
The Villages
Thursday, December 15, 2022
By Staff Report
James Fredrick Boice, 74, of Elmira, NY, went to be with the Lord on Saturday December 10th, 2022 surrounded by his daughter and grandson.

James was born on August 15th, 1948 to Michael and Jean Pronti of Elmira, NY. He is survived by his brothers Joseph Pronti, Bobby Pronti, Brett Pronti, John Pronti, Steve Pronti and Paul Pronti ; his sisters Sandy White, Janice Schrom and Jeanie Gillette; his daughter Rita Boice-Bullis and his son Anthony Boice; his grandchildren Ashley Stevens and Brandon Butz; along with six great-grandchildren.

James attended Southside High School in Elmira, NY. James also served in the United States Marine Corps in the Vietnam War from 1967-1969. After that he spent much of his life working hard to build his roofing company. He was a devoted father and grandfather. He was a true friend and was always there for anyone in the drop of a hat. He will be greatly missed.

Services in honor of his life will be held Friday December 16th, 2022 at the Baldwin Brothers Funeral home located at 3990 E. SR 44 Wildwood, FL 33785. Services will begin at 9 am and conclude at 10 am. There will be a procession to the Bushnell National Cemetery for burial services located at 6502 SW 102nd Ave. Bushnell, FL 33513. The graveside ceremony will begin at 11 am and conclude at 1130 am.

 

