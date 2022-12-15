70.1 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Thursday, December 15, 2022
type here...

Raymond Hugh Dunham

By Staff Report
Raymond Hugh Dunham
Raymond Hugh Dunham

It is with great sadness that the family of Raymond Hugh Dunham announces his passing on Saturday, December 10th, at the age of 75.

Raymond, who was affectionately known to many as Ray, Rusty, or Sparky, was originally from Bradford, PA. He graduated from Ryder College, and went on to an extremely successful and lifelong career in sales. After owning his own manufacturer’s rep company, Focus Sales, for over 30 years, Ray retired to The Villages community in Florida. There, he met the love of his life, Mary Schwarz. Ray and Mary spent eight wonderful years together “Living the Dream” and squeezing as much juice from the fruit of life as possible.

With the help of the incredible staff of doctors and nurses at Moffitt Cancer Center in Tampa, FL, Ray fought a difficult battle against cancer. Ray’s family extends their deepest gratitude to everyone at Moffitt for their unwavering efforts to try to save Ray’s life. They are truly angels on earth.

Ray is survived by his sister, Greta Keverline, and his two sons, Brian and Kevin. Donations in Ray’s honor can be made to the Tunnels to Towers Foundation (www.t2t.org), which he believed was a worthy cause. A celebration of Ray’s life is planned for early February in The Villages.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Workers using The Villages’ swimming pool bathrooms

A Village of Mira Mesa resident has something to say about workers using the bathrooms at swimming pools in The Villages.

Commissioner Hannan’s conduct ‘extremely disturbing’

In a Letter to the Editor, a resident of Edwards Road in Lady Lake says a commissioner showed “extremely disturbing” behavior during a planning and zoning meeting earlier this week.

Official claims Villages-News.com sensationalizing news

A Lady Lake commissioner, in a Letter to the Editor, claims Villages-News.com sensationalizes the news.

Using rock to replace grass a bad idea

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Calumet Grove resident explains why replacing grass with rock is a bad idea.

Marjorie Taylor Greene is crazy

A Village of La Zamora resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends it’s obvious that Georgia U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene is crazy.

Photos