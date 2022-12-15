69.9 F
The Villages
Thursday, December 15, 2022
By Staff Report
Stephanie Chassar Robertson, age 76 of The Villages, FL, passed away on Friday, December 2, 2022 after a courageous battle with lymphoma and COVID. She was born in Bethlehem, PA to the late Stephen F. Chassar and Evelyn Strouse Chassar on November 24, 1946.

Stephanie was curious with varied interests and was a lifelong learner. She won club championships in tennis and paddle tennis in her younger adult days before doing the same with croquet in her later years. She was an eager participant in couples’ bowling and golf leagues with her husband and never met a card game she did not like. She took great pride in carrying on the tradition of quiltmaking for family from her mother.

After raising her three boys to adulthood, Stephanie went back to school and finished her BA at Cedar Crest College and then earned an MSW from Marywood University. From there she worked as a licensed social worker within the Lehigh Valley Hospital Network until retirement.

Stephanie is survived by Jim, her husband of 54 years; sons James (53, Pennington, NJ), Timothy (52, New Orleans, LA), and William (48, Orange, VA); 3 beloved daughters-in-law; 6 grandchildren; and 2 precious pups, Jackson and Joey.

The family will be holding Stephanie’s Celebration of Life at Seabreeze Recreation Center in The VIllages, FL on December 18th at 3:00 p.m. Donations in Stephanie’s name can be made to the Lehigh Valley Humane Society (lehighvalleyhumanesociety.org/memorial).

