Marie “Doris” Dupuis, 90 of The Villages, Florida, formerly of Somersworth, N.H., passed on December 13th, 2022 in her home with her husband by her side.

Born June 9th, 1932, she was raised Catholic, the middle daughter of Ernest St. Onge and Louisa St. Onge. Doris, as she was known by family and friends, grew up in Somersworth, NH. She graduated from Somersworth High School class of 1950.

During her career, she was employed at General Electric, Somersworth Police Department, City Welfare Director, and ended her career as a librarian at SHS. She retired in 1989 when she and her husband relocated to Florida. There, Doris played an active role model in her community participating in golf, theater, traveling, investing, singing, playing piano, and organizing cruises. She was an avid tennis player, skilled negotiator, home designer, and lottery winner. She was bi-lingual and very proud of her Canadian heritage.

Surviving Doris is her husband of 67 years, Rudy Dupuis, her son Mike, (Little Rock, AR.) and his son Dane, her son Rick, (Del City, OK), his wife Dana, and their sons Jarrid and Justin, and 4 great grand-daughters, her sister Rita Perron and her children and many relatives in NH and Canada.

She was predeceased by her parents, her son Mark, 9/26/66, and her brother Roger St. Onge.

A memorial gathering will take place at Mt Calvary Cemetery in Somersworth, N.H. for family and friends in spring of 2023.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (www.lls.org), in her son Mark’s memory.