Mary F. Finley, of The Villages, FL., passed into eternal rest on December 15th, 2022. Mary was born in Amsterdam, N.U. on June 21, 1935, and was the daughter of the late Sofia and Orazio Dinovellis. She was predeceased by her husband, Raymond, who died in 1990. She is also survived by cousins and many close friends.

Mary was a graduate of Albany Business College and became a Program Supervisor in the Power Systems Group at the General Electric Company, Schenectady, N.Y., retiring in 1995, with 40 years of service. After her retirement from GE, she worked for Colonie Senior Service Centers, Inc., as a Program Director, and retired from there in 2008.

Mary administered the GE Quarter Century Club, GE Retired Employees, and GE Half Century Club for several years and later served on their Boards. She served on the President’s Council of the Schenectady Chamber of Commerce, was past President of Schenectady GE Management Association, past chair of GE Share Fund Board, served on United Way of Montgomery County Board, served on Property Management Committee for Girls, Inc of Schenectady, set up and managed the gift shop at the Baptist Retirement Center, served on the Boards of the Italian Heritage Association, member of the GE Elfun Society, GE Athletic Association, GE Woman’s Club and a member of the Retired and Senior Volunteer Program in Capital Region.

Mary moved to The Villages from Albany N.Y. in 2010 and enjoyed glass fusion, playing Mah Jongg, bocce golf, chair yoga and volunteering at Operation Shoebox and Giving Dolls. Mary was also President of the Duval Ladies Club, a member of the Paisans, Benvenuto, and Duval Social Clubs, Juliets, On the Go Girls, Purple Scarley and Vivacious Village Violets Red Hatters.

A visitation for friends and family will be held Thursday, Dec. 22, at Hiers Baxley Life Event Center, 3975 Wedgewood Lane The Villages, FL 32162 from 11:00am-1:00pm, with a funeral mass to follow St. Vincent’s de Paul Catholic Church, 5323 E CR 462, Wildwood FL, at 2:00pm. Interment will be in St. Michael’s Cemetery, Amsterdam, N.Y.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Italian American Heritage Foundation, 257 Washington Avenue Ext., Albany NY 12205, or American Italian Heritage Assn., 1227 Central Avenue, Albany N.Y 12205 or Colonie Senior Service Centers, Inc. Six Winners Circle, Albany N.Y. 12205.