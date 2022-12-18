Colleen Duffy Coleman, 75, of The Villages, FL, formerly of Liverpool, NY, died peacefully surrounded by her family on November 30, 2022, at Cornerstone Hospice in The Villages, FL. Born July 3, 1947, in Utica, NY, she is predeceased by her parents, Don and Ellen (Duff) Coleman of Utica, NY and her beloved dogs Zoey and Max.

Colleen was a manager at Verizon for decades. She loved Cape Cod, eating well, making cards, entertaining people as a clown and lunches in Mount Dora with family. Survivors include her daughter, Michelle (Bill) Piotrowski of Ventura, CA; as well as her dog Benjie.

A funeral mass will be held at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church in Wildwood, FL on January 21, 2023 at 11 AM. The family wishes to thank those who have extended emotional support for Colleen during her final years, especially her sisters Sharon Campola and Nonie Burghart. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Cornerstone Hospice in The Villages, FL would be appreciated.