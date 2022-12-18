Whitby W. Briscoe Jr. passed away on December 5, 2022 at the age of 80.

He was born on March 1, 1942 in Quincy, Illinois where he grew up and lived most of his life. He is survived by his wife Pat of 37 years, 2 children Kelly and Lori, 3 step-children Wayne, Brenda and Brian, 4 grandchildren, 6 step-grandchildren, and 3 great grandchildren.

His wishes are to be buried beside his father and mother in Quincy, Illinois. Funeral services and Celebration of Life will be held on December 29, 2022 in Quincy, Illinois.