Althra N. Quinones, age 72, of The Villages, Florida, passed away on December 17, 2022, surrounded by her family.

Althra was born in Yauco, Puerto Rico. Her family relocated to Hells Kitchen, New York in 1958. The family moved to Aberdeen, NJ in 1988 and just recently moved to the Villages in June 2022. She leaves behind her loving husband of 40 years, Fernando Quinones.

She was a loving mother of Michael Alvarado and Monica Jeanette Alvarado Rodriguez. Grandmother of Elanee Rodriguez, Tristan Alvarado and Gavin Alvarado. Sister Judith Quinones and brother Miguelito Casiano. Predeceased by her father, Miguel Angel Casiano and mother Ramona Valentin, sisters Teresa Chang Casiano, Carmen Morales Casiano and brother Miguel Casiano. She is also survived by many dear nieces, nephews and grand-nieces and nephews.

Althra dedicated 25 years to the U.S Postal service where she was promoted to a supervisor. While there, she loved her time in Human Resources and training and development. Her ambitious nature also drove her entrepreneurship. She started a makeup company called Le Fleur, designing her own logo and crafting her own products.

Althra loved leading bible studies, salsa dancing, gardening, watching boxing matches, watching Netflix, Zumba, art and ceramics. She recently moved to Wildwood in the Villages with her husband Fernando and beloved dog Coco. As a lover of nature, she also recently joined a bird watching club. She loved to bring people together while having a great impact in their lives and doted on her children and grandchildren. Some of her families’ fondest memories include her fun loving sense of humor, traditional Spanish cooking, backyard parties, and silly dance routines.

Althra was a devoted friend and loved the Jersey Shore beaches. She was a passionate and vibrant person who wasn’t afraid to fight for what she believed in. She loved being a Grammy/Nana and rarely missed her grandkids’ events and accomplishments.

Being surrounded by the people she loved most was invaluable to her. Althra always put her heart and soul into everything she did, especially when the holidays came around. Whether it was creatively decorating her home or finding the perfect gifts for her loved ones, she was always finding ways to make moments special. Althra was a one of a kind mom, Nana and friend who will truly be missed by all.

A wake will be held at Hiers-Baxley Funeral Services 3975 Wedgewood Lane, The Villages, Florida 32162 from 2:00pm to 5:00pm Tuesday, December 20th, 2022. In lieu of flowers a donation may be made in Althra’s memory to mercyships.org A future Celebration of Life will be held in New Jersey.