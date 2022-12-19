Lady Lake man arrested on DUI charge at Oakland Hills Professional Center

A Lady Lake man was arrested on a drunk driving charge at Oakland Hills Professional Center.

Joshua Daniel Valle, 34, was driving a silver 2015 Nissan Sentra at 9:26 p.m. Sunday when he was spotted driving through the parking lot without his headlights, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. He also failed to come to a complete stop at a stop sign.

During a traffic stop, a deputy suspected the East Meadow, N.Y. native had been drinking. He said he had consumed two beers.

Valle, who was arrested with a vape pen and TCH oil earlier this year at a local Wawa, struggled through field sobriety exercises. He provided breath samples that registered .084 and .082 blood alcohol content.

He was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center. He was released after posting $1,000 bond.