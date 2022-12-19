A memorial service for Mark Ploss will be held at Hope Lutheran Church on 250 Avenida Los Angelos in The Villages, Florida on January 10th, 2023 at 10AM. All Mark’s acquaintances are invited to attend. A luncheon will follow at the end of the service.

Mark left this earth on June 3, 2021. He was the beloved husband of Shiao Ploss for 35 wonderful years. He was born in Buffalo, New York on November 16, 1948; son of William Roger and Luis Estelle Ploss. His father was a physician and the Ploss family lived in many different locations. Marks’s favorite though was Key West Florida.

Mark graduated from the University of Florida with this Bachelor’s Degree and Florida International University with a Masters degree in Public Administration. He was a superior student graduating Summa Cum Laude. He was the teacher’s Pet due to his excellent research on all subjects, while assisting fellow students toward their goals. Simply said, everyone loved Mark.

In Mark’s professional capacity, he rose to the level of a Senior Budget Director with the Social Security Administration office in Baltimore, Maryland. He and his wife, Shiao, retired in 2015 to enjoy the amenities in The Villages, Florida. Mark treated his wife, and everyone he met, with love and respect. He was always a ‘team player’ helping those around him to meet their dreams, while allowing his wife and others to assist in his own career advancement.

Mark was an accomplished billiards player honing his skills in Maryland and Florida in his adult life. As in his professional capacity, he took time to train many newer players in the skills required to play the game. Mark began his billiards development at the tender age of 10 years old.

In addition to his devoted wife, Mark is survived by his brother Bill Ploss of Coral Gables, Florida. Mark will be fondly remembered by everyone that knew him.

