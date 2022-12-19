Villager arrested in UPS golf cart holiday delivery dispute

A Villager has been arrested in a UPS golf cart holiday delivery dispute.

David Aaron Clement, 56, who lives at 1086 Nash Loop in the Village of Bonita, was involved at 8:30 a.m. Friday in an alleged attack on his UPS manager at 2888 Basso Run, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

Clement, working as a delivery driver, had been asked by his UPS boss to get out of a golf cart used as a holiday delivery vehicle. The UPS manager informed Clement the golf cart was going to be used by someone else. Clement refused to exit the vehicle, prompting the UPS manager to get into the golf cart and sit beside Clement. He continued to refuse to get out of the golf cart and became “irate.” He punched the UPS manager twice in the shoulder and then shoved him. Clement began yelling obscenities at his boss, who asked for the keys to the golf cart. Clement removed the golf cart keys from a key ring and threw them into the grass.

There were witnesses to the altercation and they corroborated the manager’s version of events.

Clement was arrested on a charge of battery and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center. He was released after posting $1,000 bond.