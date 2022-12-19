69.1 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Monday, December 19, 2022
type here...

Villager arrested in UPS golf cart holiday delivery dispute

By Staff Report
David Aaron Clement 1
David Aaron Clement

A Villager has been arrested in a UPS golf cart holiday delivery dispute.

David Aaron Clement, 56, who lives at 1086 Nash Loop in the Village of Bonita, was involved at 8:30 a.m. Friday in an alleged attack on his UPS manager at 2888 Basso Run, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

Clement, working as a delivery driver, had been asked by his UPS boss to get out of a golf cart used as a holiday delivery vehicle. The UPS manager informed Clement the golf cart was going to be used by someone else. Clement refused to exit the vehicle, prompting the UPS manager to get into the golf cart and sit beside Clement. He continued to refuse to get out of the golf cart and became “irate.” He punched the UPS manager twice in the shoulder and then shoved him. Clement began yelling obscenities at his boss, who asked for the keys to the golf cart. Clement removed the golf cart keys from a key ring and threw them into the grass.

There were witnesses to the altercation and they corroborated the manager’s version of events.

Clement was arrested on a charge of battery and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center. He was released after posting $1,000 bond.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Security gates are an expense we can live without

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Country Club Hills resident contends the security gates are an expense that Villagers can live without.

We need updated maps for newest golf cart paths down south

A Village of Monarch Grove resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says the Developer needs to publish new maps that show the new golf cart paths in the southern end of The Villages.

Retired nurse weighs in on The Villages Hospital ER

A Village of Caroline resident who is a retired nurse has a few questions about why everything takes so long at UF Health-The Villages Hospital. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Make the the gate arms out of 500-pound electrified steel

A Village of Buttonwood resident has an idea for cutting down the gate strikes in The Villages. Read his Letter to the Editor.

UF Health needs to address ER problems at The Villages hospital

In a Letter to the Editor, a Water Oak resident says UF Health needs to fix the ER issues at The Villages hospital.

Photos