Evening Rotary and The Villages Charter School students team up to build labyrinth

The Evening Rotary Club of The Villages recently made a donation to the Interact Club at The Villages Charter School for their help creating a 45-foot portable labyrinth that will be the centerpiece of a festival in March.

Rotary President Sue Bodenner and Treasurer Tim Treat presented a $250 check to the club before school on Dec. 9.

“We could not have completed all the work needed to create the labyrinth without your help. This is our club’s way of thanking you,” Treat told the students. Interact President Lea Byron accepted the check on behalf of the club. “It was a lot of fun working together on this project,” she said. “We learned all about the labyrinth.”

The Labyrinth Spring Festival will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, March 11, on the lawn of the Wildwood Community Center. The festival, presented by the City of Wildwood and Evening Rotary Club and sponsored by Fidelity Investments, will include entertainment, an activity area for children, a classic car exhibit, food trucks, vendors, and community resource exhibits.

To watch a time-lapse video of the labyrinth being built and to learn more about the project, visit www.rotaryvillagesevening.com.