Judith Ann Treinen 1/17/45 – 12/10/22

To say she was an outstanding woman would be an understatement.

On December 10 at the age of 77 heaven gained the best person we know. She fiercely battled cancer for the last year and half, is now at peace and no longer uncomfortable.

Judy is survived by her children, son, Brian, and Ann (daughter – in – law) of West Bend, WI and her daughter, Lisa Mary of Jackson WI.

Judy was born January 17, 1945, in Milwaukee WI to parents Cliff and Dorothy Kihl. Along with raising her children, she held a few accounting jobs before landing at the Zoological Society of Milwaukee County for the majority of her career where she retired as VP of Finance and Administration in June of 2008. She was a loyal friend, loving wife and mother, and fabulous fur-baby grandma too. Judy was an adventurous soul and loved most anything outdoors; water skiing, pickleball, golf, biking, running, kayaking, fishing, and walking. She also very much enjoyed traveling the world with her family.

A Funeral Mass will be held on January 14th, 2023, visitation at 10 am and 11 am service with luncheon to follow at St. Francis Episcopal Church, Menomonee Falls, WI. A Celebration of Life will also be held on Saturday February 4, 1-4PM at Manatee Rec Center, Crystal River Room in The Villages, FL.

Though Judy loves flowers, donations to the Zoological Society of Milwaukee (www.zoosociety.org/appeal) in her honor, would be appreciated. Your donations will allow the Society to apply donations to the Rhino appeal campaign and her name will go on the recognition board in the Conservation Outpost at the Zoo.

Brian, Ann and Lisa would like to thank the doctors in FL at the Orlando Cancer Center in Orlando and at The Villages for their wonderful care for our mom as well as the doctors in WI at Froedtert in Menomonee Falls. We would also like to thank Horizon Hospice for their help this last few very tough months.