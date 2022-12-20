Lynne Marie Stebbins, 79, of The Villages of Pinellas, formerly of Michigan, died Thursday evening, November 17, 2022, at Leesburg Hospital.

Mrs. Stebbins worked as an Executive Assistant for the Owner of an automotive supplier in Michigan for over 25 years until her retirement in 2008 and eventual full time relocation to the Villages in 2017. She was active in Ladies of Pinellas, The Michigan Club, Fashion Divas, Decorating Divas, and Boomer Loomers, as she was an avid crocheter and made things for those in need.

She is survived by her husband of 41 years, Richard Stebbins; her daughter, Dianna Antlocer; her son, Jeffrey (Anita) Antlocer; and grandchildren, Gage , Holly, and Charlotte Antlocer.