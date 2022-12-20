Margrette D’Mello

54.2 F
The Villages
Tuesday, December 20, 2022
By Staff Report
Margrette “Peggy” D’Mello, age 78, of The Villages, FL and formerly Olive Branch, MS passed away suddenly on December 15th, 2022, at Cornerstone Hospice, The Villages, FL.

Margrette Peggy D’Mello was born on March 6th, 1944 to her parents, Arnie and Lula Hardin in Quincy, Mississippi. She owned her own grocery store in Houston, MS for a number of years. She was a strong, energetic, active mother and grandmother who cherished her family greatly. She enjoyed gardening, golfing, and playing card and board games. She was an active member of St Vincent de Paul Catholic Church in Wildwood, FL. Her family and friends will always remember her as a caring, prayerful, friendly and giving person who was always ready to help others.

She is survived by her loving husband of 26 years, Mervyn D’Mello; her sister, Hazel McComic of West Point, Mississippi; daughters, Lisa Moore of Houston, Mississippi, Leah Ammons of Gastonia, NC, Noelle Denton of Saltillo, MS; son, Nathan D’Mello of Madison, Mississippi; 8 grandchildren, Randy, Hannah, Seth, Logan, Annelise, Jack, Olivia, and Scarlett; and 3 great grandchildren Braden Daniel, Braden Allen, and Ava.

She is preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Charles and Bobby Hardin; and her grandson, Asher Ammons of Gastonia, NC. Donations can be sent to St Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

