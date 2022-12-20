Owner of popular local restaurant arrested after alleged altercation with employee

The owner of a popular local restaurant was arrested after an alleged altercation with an employee.

Danielle Leah Lofley, 49, owner of the Big Bass Grill in Lake Panasoffkee, was taken into custody Monday on a charge of battery, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

An employee told deputies that she was at the restaurant at about 9 p.m. Friday when Lofley placed her hands on her right bicep and chest area as they entered the cooler room. There were two witnesses to the altercation, according to the arrest report.

Lofley was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released on her own recognizance.