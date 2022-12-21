56.6 F
The Villages
Wednesday, December 21, 2022
By Staff Report
Johnnie A. Dyess, 97, of Wildwood, FL passed away Monday, December 19, 2022. He was born March 23, 1925, in Jacksonville, FL to Jessie and Myra (nee Rice) Stanley.

He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Theda Dyess, son, Drew Dyess, and brother, Jessie Dyess.

He was survived by his son, John (Dory) Dyess, grandsons: Brad (Crystal) Dyess and Keith Dyess; great-grandchildren: Jase Dyess, Ava Dyess, and Madison Dyess.

Donations may be made to First Baptist Church of Wildwood 402 Oxford St, Wildwood, FL 34785.

There will be a viewing and gathering of family and friends 10 am to 11 am Friday, Dec. 23rd at the First Baptist Church of Wildwood 402 Oxford St, Wildwood, FL 34785.

There will be a celebration of life funeral service 11 am Friday, Dec. 23rd at the First Baptist Church of Wildwood 402 Oxford St, Wildwood, FL 34785.

Graveside services with Military Honors by U.S. Navy Honor Guard will follow at Greenwood Cemetery Wildwood, FL

