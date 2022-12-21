She came, she cooked, she conquered.

Maria Greco, 85, passed away peacefully in her home in The Villages, surrounded by family and with a rosary in her hand, on Sunday, December 18, 2022.

Maria was born on March 5, 1937 in Palermo, Italy to Salvatore and Provedenza Bottone. She moved to the United States as a young adult, where she and her husband, Francesco, were married in 1961 and raised their family in the Bronx, NY. Maria remained in the Bronx until 2004, when she moved to her home in The Villages, FL.

She was a devout Catholic who enjoyed watching Italian soap operas, playing bunco, and spending Fourth of July in NY. Most importantly, she took pride in and enjoyed cooking for loved ones. Maria’s family and friends were her pride and joy, and she never met a stranger. On Sunday mornings she could be found in the kitchen, singing along to her favorite Italian music and preparing a feast. Other hobbies include: being first in line at the Publix deli counter, butchering the English language (“devlumping the film in the camela”), renaming her grandchildren (“Dolly and Joe, Franco, Rosie and Kevin, Justino and Aydin”), and wreaking havoc in her golf cart.

Maria is survived by daughters Rosanna Lang, Lia (Toni) Binetti, and Sandra Manza (Anthony Manza); grandchildren Nina Ogando (Jay Ogando), Michael Kelly, Erin Lang (Kade Sullivan), Pamela Manza, Justin Kelly (Hayden Kelly), and Anthony Manza; great-grandchildren Jaxon and Bryson Kelly; sisters Angela Bottone (Caroline Swift), Adrienne Constrastano (John Constrastano), and Pina Christiana; and many other beloved family and friends.

She is predeceased by her loving husband, Francesco Greco; son-in-love Christopher Lang; parents Salvatore and Provedenza Bottone; and brothers Giovanni and Gaetano Bottone.

There will be a viewing held on Thursday, December 22, 2022 from 2pm-4pm at Beyers Funeral Home in Lady Lake, FL. A small reception will be held afterwards, at Maria’s home in The Villages.