Thursday, December 22, 2022
Alligator On Shore In The Village Of Bradford

By Staff Report

This alligator was using his perch on the shore to contemplate the clouds on his pond in the Village of Bradford. Thanks to Jim Laurent for sharing!

Workers using bathrooms in The Villages

A Village of St. James resident, in a Letter to the Editor, believes Villagers should be more understanding of workers who need to use restrooms in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.

We were sold a bag of crap when we bought our home

A Village of DeSoto resident believes he was “sold a bag of crap” when he bought his home in The Villages. He explains in a Letter to the Editor.

Hellish experience at ER at UF Health-The Villages Hospital

A Steeplechase resident, in a Letter to the Editor” describes a “hellish” experience in the emergency groom at UF Health-The Villages Hospital.

Worker appreciates use of bathrooms in The Villages

A worker employed by a big air conditioning company is appreciative of the use of bathrooms in The Villages. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Marjorie Taylor Greene is no patriot

A Village of Woodbury resident contends that Marjorie Taylor Greene is not a patriot. Read her Letter to the Editor.

