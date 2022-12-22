Alligator On Shore In The Village Of Bradford

This alligator was using his perch on the shore to contemplate the clouds on his pond in the Village of Bradford. Thanks to Jim Laurent for sharing!
Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!
