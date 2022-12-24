33.5 F
The Villages
Saturday, December 24, 2022
Augustin Winston Samuel Jr.

By Staff Report

Augustin Winston Samuel Jr, Aka: Auggie, Aka: Junior, 27, of Wildwood, FL, passed away on December 19, 2022.

Augustin was born on January 18, 1995, in Brooklyn, NY and was raised in Orlando, FL. Augustin was of the Christian faith, he loved to play video games and also loved anime. Some of his favorites include Naruto, One Piece, and Dragon ball Z. Augustin completed ROTC training in high school and worked currently as a General Manager at Taco Bell and Generalist at Wawa.

Augustin was unapologetically himself. He would be described by many as straightforward and cut and dry, but he will be missed and remembered for being an honest, honorable and caring man. Most of all, Augustin was an amazing and devoted father to his beloved son, Zackery.

