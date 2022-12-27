Deputies called to home of Trump-loving couple in The Villages

Law enforcement was called to the home of a Trump-loving couple in The Villages resulting in the arrest of an 81-year-old man.

Sumter County sheriff’s deputies responded shortly after 9 p.m. Monday to the home of William and Mary Jaursch in the Village of Tall Trees. A woman said William Jaursch had pulled her hair and struck her with an open hand on the side of her face. She went to a neighbor’s house where the neighbor called 911. When deputies arrived, the woman was “crying and appeared to be emotionally distraught,” according to the arrest report. “Multiple pieces of loose hair” were on the woman’s shoulder which William Jaursch had apparently yanked from her scalp, the report said. The nature of the woman’s relationship to William Jaursch was redacted from the arrest report. The native New Yorker was arrested on a charge of battery.

There is a history of domestic violence at the Arcadia Lakes Drive home of the Jaurschs, who have been spotted participating in golf cart rallies in support of President Trump, including an infamous golf cart rally in 2020 at Lake Sumter Landing where a Villager chanted, “White power!” Trump poured gasoline on the fire when he Tweeted a Villages-News.com video from that rally.

This past September, 79-year-old Mary Jaursch was drinking and “started acting crazy” when she threw a shoe at her husband. The attack continued and she began hitting and kicking him, according to an arrest report. However, the case against Mary Jaursch has been dropped. She submitted proof on Dec. 20 that she had completed a course in impulse control and anger management, prompting the prosecutor’s office to dismiss a battery charge she had faced.

In a 2011 arrest, William Jaursch called 911 after his wife hit him in the face “several times.” He told deputies that she had consumed “two and a half alcoholic drinks” and he had cut her off, which apparently angered her. At the time of her arrest, her husband said he did not want to see her prosecuted. The case was later dropped by the prosecutor’s office.