Wednesday, December 28, 2022
Wanted teen turns himself in after shooting at apartment complex in Lady Lake

By Staff Report
PETTIS 1
Michael Dashaun Pettis

A wanted teen has turned himself in after a shooting at an apartment complex in Lady Lake.

Michael Dashaun Pettis, 17, of Lady Lake, turned himself in Monday at the Lake County Jail. He is being held at the Juvenile Detention Center in Marion County pending trial.

An 18-year-old from Summerfield was airlifted to an area hospital after he was shot Dec. 17 at The Cove Apartments on U.S. Hwy. 27/441, according to the Lady Lake Police Department. He was shot in the abdomen.

Pettis allegedly shot him after a fight broke out and spilled out into the parking lot of the apartment complex.

