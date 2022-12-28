70.2 F
The Villages
Wednesday, December 28, 2022
White Pelican In The Village Of DeLuna

By Staff Report

Spotted on a pond in the Village of DeLuna, this white pelican is so beautiful that even a bad hair day couldn’t spoil her good looks. Thanks to Julie Walfield for sharing!

