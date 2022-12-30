76.1 F
9. Villagers contend noise from Florida Turnpike preventing them from enjoying Villages lifestyle

By Staff Report

More than 200 Villagers signed a petition calling for action on noise from the Florida Turnpike.

The topic of Turnpike noise was the No. 9 story in The Villages in 2022.

Harold Meyer of the Village of Monarch Grove led the effort about the “unbearable” noise coming from the turnpike.

“We are soliciting your support into exploring options to improve our quality of life now and in the future in our District 12, by addressing this issue as it will only grow in magnitude as the road widens,” the petition stated.

They said the noise from the turnpike has been standing in the way of the residents enjoying The Villages lifestyle. They say the “continuous turnpike road noise is having a negative impact on our community with respect to quality of life and property values.”

Meyer suggested The Villages could build a sound barrier or increase landscaping to shield residents from the turnpike noise.

No action has been taken on the petition.

