Bias against New Yorkers

To the Editor:

I have been a reader for several years and have been curious as to why you unnecessarily highlight “FROM NEW YORK” when citing a negative event.

I can’t recall ever seeing a highlight of any other state in similar circumstances. New Yorkers who moved to The Villages and continue to locate here represent almost 6,000 families. Many of these Villagers have made and continue to make significant charitable and other various contributions to the community. I am expecting the same respect to New Yorkers given to all others who come from other states.

Ray Leggiero,

President of the New York State Club