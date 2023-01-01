76 F
The Villages
Sunday, January 1, 2023
Villager accused of attacking construction worker at site of new homes

By Staff Report
Michael Patrick Gilbrook
A Villager is accused of attacking a construction worker at a site of new homes in Leesburg.

Michael Patrick Gilbrook, 62, of the Village of La Zamora, was arrested last week on a warrant charging him with felony strong arm robbery.

An affidavit of probable cause from the Leesburg Police Department indicates that the Philadelphia native on Dec. 7 went to the construction site where The Villages is building thousands of new homes. He went to a home under construction at 6670 Mary Loop where he struck a man in the face and left with the man’s drywall tools.

The construction worker called police and reported what had happened. He said he knew the man as “Mike,” and indicated they both are acquainted with a woman. The construction worker said the woman had given him the drywall tools. He described her as Gilbrook’s “ex-girlfriend.”

A detective gathered information about Gilbrook, who has a criminal history in New Jersey and Florida. A photographic lineup was developed, and the construction worker picked out Gilbrook as the man who had attacked him and taken the drywall tools.

Gilbrook was taken into custody Thursday and booked at the Lake County Jail. He was released after posting $10,000 bond.

