Tuesday, January 3, 2023
Convicted golf cart thief arrested at housing construction site

By Staff Report
Joseph Anthony Garitta Jr.
A convicted golf cart thief was arrested at a housing construction site.

Joseph Anthony Garitta Jr., 41, of Wildwood, was arrested at about 4 a.m. Monday when he was found at a construction site, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. A K-9 was used to find Garitta, who was attempting to hide from law enforcement.

Garitta “had no reasonable explanation as to why he was within the clearly posted and fenced construction site,” the deputy wrote in the arrest report.

He was also found to be in possession of drugs for which he could not provide a prescription. He was arrested on charges of trespassing and drug possession and booked on $2,000 bond at the Sumter County Detention Center.

Garitta was released from state prison in 2019 after serving a two-year sentence in connection with the theft of a golf cart from Villages Golf Cars at Lake Sumter Landing. He had previously been placed on probation for stealing from his employer, Galaxy Home Solutions.

