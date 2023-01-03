Intruder fatally shot by Lady Lake homeowner

A Lady Lake homeowner fatally shot an intruder during an apparent break-in.

Lake County sheriff’s deputies received a call at about 5:30 p.m. Monday about the shooting at a home on Lakeview Street, which is located off Rolling Acres Road, not far from the Rolling Acres Apartments.

The intruder, 34-year-old Ryan Michael Baldasare was pronounced dead at the scene.

Baldasare “forcefully” entered the home through a window and was confronted by the homeowner and shot, according to the sheriff’s office, which has declared this a case of self-defense. The homeowner is cooperating with detectives.

Baldasare was arrested this past July after a violent confrontation at the Rolling Acres Apartments. He punched a man who was with his girlfriend, inflicting a bloody nose and swollen eye. Baldasare fled on foot, but was captured by Lady Lake police. It appeared he had been drinking and he was in possession of 1.31 grams of methamphetamine.