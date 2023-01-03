Paul Whobrey passed away peacefully with his family by his side on December 8, 2022. Paul was born June 18, 1937 in Mt. Vernon, Illinois to Paul Sr. and Mae Ryder Whobrey. Paul is survived by his three brothers, Larry, Fred and Dan. Paul graduated from Mt. Vernon, IL High School. Paul was employed by Illinois Power Company in Decatur IL for 40 years. He worked his way up the company ladder and retired as a systems analyst in 1996. Paul and Joann retired to The Villages, FL in June of 1997.

Paul married Joann Whobrey (Jockisch) in 1973. Joann and Paul were soul mates. They enjoyed doing anything as long as they were together. Their combined family included seven children: Rhonda Haun (Bruce), Michelle Martin (Jarrett), Valerie Martinez (Mickey), Angela Woodham (Rick), Kathy Blake (Dave), Debbie Foster (Terry), Doug Matheson (Rose). Paul and Joann considered this combined family theirs and not yours or mine. Their family blossomed into numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren who all loved their grandpa. Paul was always willing to share his wisdom to anyone who asked (or needed to hear it). His love for his family continues to shine. Paul was a man of many talents. His father’s love of music inspired him at an early age and continued throughout his life. Such music venues included numerous bands and opries in Central Illinois and the Church on the Square at Spanish Springs in The Villages, FL. Paul also enjoyed acting and starred in many lead roles in Theatre 7 in Decatur, IL, Mt. Dora, Ocala and The Villages Theatre in FL.

Paul was always involved in various projects. He built elaborate model wooden ships for each of his brothers, all his children, grandchildren and close friends. Paul was an avid golfer, enjoyed fishing and traveling with Joann, the love of his life. In Paul’s later years he enjoyed building model cars, painting, and anything to keep him busy.

A Celebration of Paul’s life will be held at a later date for family and close friends.