Wednesday, January 4, 2023
Suspect arrested in theft of former neighbor’s golf cart

By Staff Report
Allen Burdette Russell
A suspect has been arrested in the theft of a former neighbor’s golf cart.

The owner of the 2008 Yamaha golf cart reported on New Year’s Eve that it had been snatched from his home at Ivanhoe Circle, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. A witness reported seeing 64-year-old Allen Burdette Russell, a former resident of Ivanhoe Circle now listed as homeless, take the golf cart from the carport of a residence from which he has been banned.

An officer spotted Russell walking in the area of Ivanhoe Circle and ordered him to stop. Russell did not stop until the officer stood directly in his path.

Russell was arrested on charges of grand theft, trespassing and burglary. He was booked at the Lake County Jail on $9,500 bond.

Russell was arrested earlier this year on a charge of driving under the influence when he was caught driving on a golf cart on U.S. Hwy. 27/441.

