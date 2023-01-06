67.2 F
The Villages
Friday, January 6, 2023
Big crowd pays tribute to retiring fire chief of The Villages Public Safety Department

By Meta Minton

A big crowd turned out Friday afternoon to honor the retiring fire chief of The Villages Public Safety Department.

It was difficult to find a parking place at Colony Cottage Recreation Center, as there were many firetrucks and emergency response vehicles there as personnel turned out to salute Edmund Cain, who has served eight years as chief of The Villages Public Safety Department. In addition, there were numerous elected officials, District staff and Villagers who owe their lives to the fire department.

Images of Fire Chief Edmund Cain were displayed on a screen at an event Friday to honor the retiring chief.

Cain officially is stepping down Jan. 23 after two decades with The Villages Public Safety Department.He started his career in public safety in 1976 when he was still in high school. He is turning 65 this month.

Lake County Fire Chief Jim Dickerson remembered the many joint training opportunities shared by his department and The Villages Public Safety Department.

He also remembered a very long night about one year ago, when rescue personnel were on the scene when a construction worker was buried alive at the U.S. Hwy. 27/441 construction site in Lady Lake. He said Cain was there, side by side, during the grim recovery process. Dickerson said Cain is both an ultimate professional and a brother.

Chief Edmund Cain, second from left, was at the site of a cave-in in February 2022 at U.S. Hwy. 27/441 in Lady Lake.

It was a sentiment shared by Bob Kane of the retired New York firefighters club in The Villages and Phil Goldsmith of the Community Emergency Response Team, who shared memories about how supportive Cain has been through the years.

Both remembered him as “a champion.”

