Saturday, January 7, 2023
Former VP Mike Pence to bring book tour to The Villages

By Staff Report

Mike Pence So Help Me GodFormer Vice President Mike Pence will bring his book tour to The Villages.

Pence will be appearing at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Ezell Recreation Center.

Pence’s memoir, “So Help Me God,” is the first of two books he has signed to write for publishing giant Simon & Schuster as part of a $3 to $4 million deal inked in 2021.

A book remains a favorite tool of prospective presidential candidates for getting air time. Pence had some high-profile book signings in December, including one at the Billy Graham Library in North Carolina.

Pence held a rally in October 2020 at Brownwood, ahead of the presidential election.

He also held an event in September 2016 at Savannah Center at which he was joined by then-Congressman Ron DeSantis.

