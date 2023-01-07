Former VP Mike Pence to bring book tour to The Villages

Former Vice President Mike Pence will bring his book tour to The Villages.

Pence will be appearing at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Ezell Recreation Center.

Pence’s memoir, “So Help Me God,” is the first of two books he has signed to write for publishing giant Simon & Schuster as part of a $3 to $4 million deal inked in 2021.

A book remains a favorite tool of prospective presidential candidates for getting air time. Pence had some high-profile book signings in December, including one at the Billy Graham Library in North Carolina.

Pence held a rally in October 2020 at Brownwood, ahead of the presidential election.

He also held an event in September 2016 at Savannah Center at which he was joined by then-Congressman Ron DeSantis.