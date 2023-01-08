74.1 F
The Villages
Sunday, January 8, 2023
DUI suspect enters plea in connection with Margarita Republic arrest

By Staff Report
A drunk driving suspect has entered a plea in connection with her arrest after drinking shots at Margarita Republic in The Villages.

Nicole Ann Moldenhauer, 23, of Ocala, last week entered a plea of not guilty to charges of driving under the influence, possession of marijuana and possession of drug equipment in Lake County Court. She remains free on $1,000 bond.

Moldenhauer was driving “erratically” in a white sedan and nearly struck the curb several times at 2:30 a.m. Nov. 26 when she was spotted by a Lady Lake police officer. A traffic stop was initiated at Bichara Boulevard and Main Street. When the officer approached Moldenhauer, “a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage” was detected. She indicated she had been at the nightspot at Spanish Springs Town Square where she consumed two shots of liquor.

Moldenhauer, whose clothes were turned inside out, struggled through field sobriety exercises. A baggie of marijuana was found in her underwear. Drug paraphernalia was also found in her vehicle, prior to towing. The Virginia native claimed she had “weak lungs” and could not provide a breath sample.

