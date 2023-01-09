74 F
The Villages
Monday, January 9, 2023
Villager arrested after car with flat tire blocks traffic on busy roadway

By Meta Minton
Stacy Duroe Fitzgerald
A Villager was arrested on a drunk driving charge after her car experienced a flat tire and blocked traffic on a busy roadway.

Stacy Duroe Fitzgerald, 60, of the Village of Piedmont, was at the wheel of a white Subaru Impreza at about 10:30 p.m. Sunday which was blocking traffic at Buena Vista Boulevard and Parr Drive, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. The deputy who arrived on the scene immediately noticed the vehicle had a flat front driver’s side tire.

Fitzgerald was alone in the vehicle with the engine running. Her speech was slurred and she was “noticeably sweaty and disoriented,” the report said.

She struggled through field sobriety exercises and provided breath samples that each measured .305 blood alcohol content.

An inventory of her vehicle prior to towing turned up multiple bottles of vodka, which were either empty or partially empty.

She was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center. Bond was set at $1,000.

