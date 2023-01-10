Driver with suspended license jailed after caught back behind wheel

A driver with a suspended license was jailed after he was caught back behind the wheel.

Sean Luis Perez, 28, of Ocala, was driving a black Nissan Altima at 8 a.m. Friday on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 when he was pulled over for an expired license plate, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.

The officer making the traffic stop found that the Ohio native has three previous convictions for driving while license suspended and one prior conviction for driving under the influence.

He was arrested on a charge of driving while license suspended. He was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $1,000 bond.