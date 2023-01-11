72.1 F
The Villages
Wednesday, January 11, 2023
Resident of The Quarters Apartments arrested after traffic stop in Wildwood

By Staff Report
Daniel Alexander Sabatino
A resident of The Quarters Apartments in Lady Lake was arrested after a traffic stop in Wildwood.

Daniel Alexander Sabatino, 22, was driving a white Chrysler 300 at about 11:30 p.m. Tuesday in the area of U.S. 301 and State Road 44 where an officer was conducting registration checks, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department.

A check revealed that Sabatino’s driver’s license had been suspended on Nov. 21.

Sabatino admitted he had “missed a court date due to a citation,” the report said.

He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center. Bond was set at $500.

