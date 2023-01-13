60 F
The Villages
Friday, January 13, 2023
Distracted drivers prompting greatest number of accidents in roundabouts

By Meta Minton

The majority of crashes in The Villages are occurring in roundabouts and most of those accidents are being caused by distracted drivers.

Lt. Robert Siemer reported on crashes in his quarterly update Friday morning to community development district supervisors at Savannah Center.

Siemer, who serves as commander for The Villages District of the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office, said there were 290 crashes in the fourth quarter of 2022 in The Villages portion of Sumter County. He said that most crashes are occurring in roundabouts and most are attributable to distracted driving.

There were also 24 golf cart crashes in the fourth quarter, including a crash which included a golf cart, a vehicle and a roundabout.

The Villager who had been driving the golf cart picks up the windshield that popped out during the crash
A Villager who had been driving a golf cart picks up a windshield that popped out during a crash Nov. 29 at the Morse Boulevard roundabout near U.S. Hwy. 27/441.

There were 295 tickets issued in the fourth quarter.

The Sumter County Board of County Commissioners in cooperation with the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office has developed an educational guide to navigating roundabouts in Sumter County. For a full explanation about roundabouts, follow this link: http://www.districtgov.org/community/Roundabout-02-08-12.pdf

