K-9 alerts on bicyclist leading to his arrest on drug charges

A K-9 alerted on a bicyclist leading to his arrest on drug charges.

Tyler Aaron Swift, 36, was riding a bicycle last week at night on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 at Edwards Road when an officer noticed the bicycle did not have proper lighting, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. K-9 Fast, who joined the force last year thanks to a grant, alerted on the bicycle indicating the likely presence of drugs.

Initially, Swift was found to be possession of .2 grams of methamphetamine. As he was being transported to the Lake County Jail, he admitted he had more methamphetamine tucked inside his sock. He was arrested on a felony charge of possession of methamphetamine. He was booked at the jail on $2,000 bond.

He had been arrested in 2017 when he was spotted going through a dumpster at Aldi.