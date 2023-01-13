60 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Friday, January 13, 2023
type here...

Male Snowy Egret In The Village Of Hawkins

By Staff Report

To a female snowy egret, this male spotted in the Village of Hawkins is one handsome fella. Thanks to Julie Walfield for sharing!

Male Snowy Egret In The Village Of Hawkins
Male Snowy Egret In The Village Of Hawkins

Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

New Yorker says short-term rentals are detrimental

A New Yorker, in a Letter to the Editor, weighs in on the controversial topic of short-term rentals in The Villages.

Grandchildren driving golf carts

A Villager who enjoys seeing grandchildren in The Villages has been horrified at the lack of supervision for these precious children. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Increased costs to live in The Villages

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Belvedere resident weighs in on the rising costs of living in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown, especially when it comes to golf.

Sinkholes are being caused by cheap materials

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of St. Charles resident has harsh criticism of the utilities department and blames “sinkholes” on cheap materials.

The increase in our monthly fees must stop

A Village of Amelia resident contends the increase in fees paid by residents must stop. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Photos