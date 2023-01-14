Battling brothers from New York arrested after brawl in Wildwood

Two battling brothers from New York were arrested after a brawl in Wildwood.

Edward Ernest Marasco Jr., 21, and Coby Kane Marasco, 19, were each arrested on battery charges Thursday night by Sumter County sherff’s deputies.

Coby Marasco was “sweaty and only wearing sweatpants” when deputies arrived on the scene. He was “very emotional” and “was crying in fear of going to jail.” He had marks and bruises on his body as well as dried blood on his mouth. He admitted the injuries were the result of a “physical altercation.”

Edward Marasco had similar injuries

A witness was interviewed by deputies.

Both brothers were arrested on charges of battery. Both were booked at the Sumter County Detention Center. Bond for Coby Marasco was set at $1,500. Edward Marasco was being held without bond.