52.5 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Saturday, January 14, 2023
type here...

Battling brothers from New York arrested after brawl in Wildwood

By Meta Minton
Coby Kane Marasco
Coby Kane Marasco
Edward Ernest Marasco
Edward Ernest Marasco

Two battling brothers from New York were arrested after a brawl in Wildwood.

Edward Ernest Marasco Jr., 21, and Coby Kane Marasco, 19, were each arrested on battery charges Thursday night by Sumter County sherff’s deputies.

Coby Marasco was “sweaty and only wearing sweatpants” when deputies arrived on the scene. He was “very emotional” and “was crying in fear of going to jail.” He had marks and bruises on his body as well as dried blood on his mouth. He admitted the injuries were the result of a “physical altercation.”

Edward Marasco had similar injuries

A witness was interviewed by deputies.

Both brothers were arrested on charges of battery. Both were booked at the Sumter County Detention Center. Bond for Coby Marasco was set at $1,500. Edward Marasco was being held without bond.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Trucks and trailers hauling lawn debris need to cover the load

A Village of Buttonwood resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says it’s time to make people in trucks and trailers cover their loads.

Where does the trash come from?

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of De La Vista resident responds to a previous letter writer on the subject of trash in The Villages.

Seat saving at Spanish Springs Town Square

A Village of Alhambra resident takes on the thorny topic of saving seats at the square. Read her Letter to the Editor.

New Yorker says short-term rentals are detrimental

A New Yorker, in a Letter to the Editor, weighs in on the controversial topic of short-term rentals in The Villages.

Grandchildren driving golf carts

A Villager who enjoys seeing grandchildren in The Villages has been horrified at the lack of supervision for these precious children. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Photos