Sunday, January 15, 2023
Bond set for two women arrested in shooting near Village of Marsh Bend

By Staff Report

Bond has been set for two women arrested in a shooting near the Village of Marsh Bend.

Gracie Madison Lemke, 20, and Lauren Paige Locher, also 20, were arrested Saturday along with 24-year-old Joshua Aaron Timmons. The three Wildwood residents are facing charges in the robbery and shooting of a man on County Road 510 in Adamsville, which is located on the back side of the Village of Marsh Bend. The man had been shot in the back and was transported to a hospital in Ocala. He was said to be in stable condition.

Gracie Madison Lemke and Lauren Paige Locher posted this photo of themselves on social media.
Timmons was arrested on charges of attempted murder and armed robbery. He was being held without bond at the Sumter County Detention Center.

The sheriff’s office said in a statement that Timmons, who has a long criminal history, had been “assisted” by Lemke and Locher.

Lemke is facing felony charges of burglary and robbery. She was released at 7:42 p.m. Sunday after posting $20,000 bond.

Locher is facing felony charges of burglary and larceny. Her bond has been set at $17,000. She was still being held Sunday night.

Locher was 18 when she was arrested in 2021 in Lake County on charges of possession of alprazolam, possession of marijuana and resisting arrest. She was uncooperative with law enforcement and a stun device was used to take her into custody. She served a little more than a week in jail and was sentenced to time served.

Lemke does not appear to have a previous criminal record.

Any one with information about this incident is asked to contact the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office at (352) 793-2621. To remain anonymous, you can call Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477).

