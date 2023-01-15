Kellyanne Conway says don’t write off Trump in 2024 campaign

A former top advisor to President Trump is warning the pundits not to write him off in the 2024 White House race.

Kellyanne Conway, who was at Trump’s side from the early days of his 2016 campaign, will be speaking to The Villages MAGA Club on Tuesday at the Rohan Recreation Center. She will be signing copies of her book, “Here’s the Deal.” Admission to the event is $45, which includes a copy of her book. Doors that day will open at 4:45 p.m. For tickets, visit villagesmagaclub.org

In an essay penned last week for the New York Times, Conway warned that even though Trump seems beleaguered by scandal and dismal showings by his endorsed candidates, he should not be underestimated.

“Shrugging off Mr. Trump’s 2024 candidacy or writing his political obituary is a fool’s errand — he endures persecution and eludes prosecution like no other public figure. That could change, of course, though that cat has nine lives,” Conway wrote.

Last week, Trump’s Vice President Mike Pence visited The Villages. While Pence was quick to claim credit for the achievements of the Trump-Pence administration, he was muted in his criticism for his former boss, other than to say the four-year term did not “end well.”