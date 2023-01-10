68.8 F
The Villages
Tuesday, January 10, 2023
Former VP Mike Pence greeted by standing-room-only crowd in The Villages

By David Towns

Former Vice President Mike Pence was greeted by an enthusiastic standing-room-only crowd Tuesday afternoon in The Villages.

The event featured Pence in cozy sit-down interview with The Villages Vice President for Community Relations Gary Lester, on stage at the Ezell Recreation Center. It was a chance for Pence to sign copies of his book, “So Help Me God,” as well as an opportunity to bolster his political profile ahead of a possible 2024 White House bid.

Mike Pence was on stage Tuesday with The Villages Gary Lester
Mike Pence was on stage Tuesday with The Villages’ Gary Lester.

It also gave the former Indiana governor a chance to showcase some of the top foreign policy achievements of the Trump presidency. Pence pointed to North Korea, China and Russia.

He told the audience that the North Koreans respected Trump’s tough positions and knocked the Biden Administration’s handling of North Korea. He asserted that the most dangerous adversary the United States faces is Communist China. He claimed that liberal trade agreements had hurt American industry and caused job losses in this country.

Mike Pence greets a well wisher at Tuesdays event
Mike Pence greets a well wisher at Tuesday’s event at Ezell Recreation Center.

Pence said he met Vladmir Putin several times and believes the only thing Putin understands is strength. He said the Trump-Pence Administration deterred Putin from Russian expansion. However, Pence was quick to add that if Putin is not stopped in Ukraine, he will continue to invade other countries.

Pence touted efforts to secure the United States’ southern border and praised U.S. Sen Marco Rubio’s efforts in that area. Pence also took his share of the credit for the administration’s handling of the economy and the COVID-19 pandemic.

Pence described taking the oath to support the Constitution as a member of Congress, as governor of Indiana and as vice president. He said the oath is sacred and that he kept the oath. He did not go into any detail about the 2020 election results or the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, but he told the audience that “the administration did not end well.”

When he was asked by Lester if he had any announcements regarding his future plans, Pence laughed and told Lester that if he has an important announcement, he will make the announcement in The Villages.

Pence described life back home in Indiana and said he and his wife have purchased a 5-acre piece of land with a pond, riding lawn mower and a golf cart. He joked that his golf cart is not up to The Villages’ standards. He said it is so loud a neighbor had asked if he’d been firing a gun.

The Indianapolis Star reported that Pence bought the home in 2021 in Carmel, Ind. for $1.93 million. The home has seven bedrooms, 7.5 bathrooms, an in-ground pool and an indoor basketball court. 

