70.2 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Sunday, April 28, 2024
type here...

Mother sandhill crane keeping watch on Hogeye Pathway

By Staff Report

When the mama sandhill crane is keeping her eye on her baby, flying over the top is not an option at Hogeye Pathway. Thanks to Julie Walfield for sharing!

Mother sandhill crane keeping watch on Hogeye Pathway
Mother sandhill crane keeping watch on Hogeye Pathway

Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

The Villages is not a gated community

A Village of St. Charles resident makes the case that Florida’s Friendliest Hometown is not a gated community.

The Villages Daily Sun and high school sports

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Richmond resident responds to a previous letter writer critical of The Villages Daily Sun’s emphasis on high school sports.

We need a voice of authority out on the golf courses

A Village of Santo Domingo resident contends we need a voice of authority out on the golf courses. Read his Letter to the Editor.

What the heck is going on at Havana?

A Village of Mallory Square golfer is curious about the lack of activity at the Havana Championship Golf Course, which as been closed for more than six weeks.

The Developer should build a wall to help residents

A Village of De La Vista North resident has been reading about the Villagers fighting to keep their stockade fence on Cherry Lake Road. He says the Developer should build a wall.

Photos