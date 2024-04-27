Mother sandhill crane keeping watch on Hogeye Pathway

When the mama sandhill crane is keeping her eye on her baby, flying over the top is not an option at Hogeye Pathway. Thanks to Julie Walfield for sharing!
Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!
