Red Sox Nation offering tickets for bus trip to Tropicana Field

The Villages’ Red Sox Nation club has tickets available for an exciting game at the Tampa Bay Rays’ Tropicana Field on Tuesday, May 21.

“When the season began, Red Sox fans held little hope that it would be a successful year for their hometown team. A lackluster offseason on the part of ownership did little to generate much enthusiasm,” said Noreen Berry of Red Sox Nation in The Villages.

“But, wow! This hardworking team of dedicated players has really given fans a reason to watch. In spite of a lack of big name signings plus a huge number of starting players landing on the injured list, they have provided us with great baseball. They just put an end to Minnesota’s 12-game winning streak,” she said.

There are still tickets available for members ($85) and non-members ($90). Ticket sales close Tuesday, May 14. Bus leaves at 4 p.m. that day from Winn-Dixie at Lake Sumter Landing,

For further information or to sign up, contact Len Hathaway at lhatha@aol.com or call (352) 561-8411.