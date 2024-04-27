The Villages Daily Sun and high school sports

To the Editor:

I just read a scathing review of the paper by a man who seems very unhappy. I just wanted to give my opinion as well.

I agree that The Villages Daily Sun doesn’t tell us all the bad things that happen in The Villages, but that is the world we live in. They do offer a daily opinion from someone on the left and someone on the right. They do offer world news and stories from the states that many of resided before moving to The Villages. They do give a large amount of coverage on pro and college sports, local news and stories about clubs, churches, etc. in The Villages. They also offer several puzzles, crosswords, word searches.

It saddens me to imagine someone really being upset about the coverage of the students that go to school here. That rarely happens anymore. Newspapers have gone away from printing about high school sports.

As a prior high school coach for many years it makes me so happy knowing the kids that are working so hard get the coverage they deserve. It means so much to them at their age to see their name and photo in the paper. I also love that although we are 55+ community we get to enjoy following those young peoples’ success. Last thing, is why would anyone make fun of a college ball player for not starting?

Keep up the great work Daily Sun and keep your prices down. I like that, too.

Brian Hayes

Village of Richmond